CMPD brings end to hours-long situation with armed subject in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have brought an end to a situation involving an armed subject that caused them to shut down a busy stretch of road in south Charlotte Friday morning.
The incident happened at 11:03 a.m. when officers responded to Providence Road and McKee Road for the armed subject.
As officers worked to deescalate the situation, Providence Road at McKee Road and Ballantyne Commons Parkway, and I-485 at Providence Road were completely shut down.
CMPD had multiple cars in the road as the street was completely blocked off. Drivers were advised seek an alternate route.
WBTV’s Sky 3 was on scene as the situation unfolded.
A person got out of a vehicle and began walking toward police around 1:40 p.m. Law enforcement officers appeared to have taken the person into custody around 1:43 p.m.
After police took the person into custody, Providence Road opened on both sides.
CMPD later tweeted that the situation had been peacefully de-escalated by officers and SWAT Team members.
Detectives are actively investigating to determine what charges may be appropriate.
