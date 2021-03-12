Catawba Science Center T-Rex takes a journey for repairs

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Some heads were surely turning on the streets of Hickory Thursday about lunchtime; a massive T-Rex, the “King of the Dinosaurs,” was strapped to a trailer and driven through the streets of Hickory on the way to Catawba Valley Community College.
The T-Rex, made of synthetics and metal and with 1980s animatronics technology, has not been on display for years at the Catawba Science Center. It’s not working properly and officials knew they had to do something.
An engineering class at Catawba Valley Community College needed a project.
The two joined forces and now students will try to determine out how to get the T-Rex back to his old self.
“Yes, bringing him back to life,” said one student.
Instructor Andy Owens said the electronics will all need to be replaced. but there are no original documents on the design of what’s in the T-Rex. The students will have to figure it out and design a new system.
Science Center officials are confident the students can do it and are already talking of putting up a dinosaur exhibit in the spring of 2022, with the T-Rex as the centerpiece.
