Big warm-up for Friday, with more rain chances ahead

The weekend will be mild, with a few rain showers possible for both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday morning starts off in the 50s and mostly cloudy, with Saturday afternoon featuring highs in the upper 60s and the chance for a few rain showers. Sunday will be more of the same, with temperatures in the upper 40s for the morning, with afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees, under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few rain showers will be possible for Sunday as well. I would not cancel any outdoor activities due to rain chances, yet a few passing rain showers may pass through at times.