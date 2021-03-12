Big warm-up for Friday, with more rain chances ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The warming trend continues into Friday, with high temperatures expected to warm into the upper 70s to near 80°, making it the warmest day we have seen this week (and possibly so far for 2021). Skies will start off mostly sunny in the morning, with temperatures around 50 degrees, with clouds increasing through Friday afternoon, as a cold front moves into the region. The cold front is not expected to have a lot of moisture to work with, yet scattered rain showers are possible, especially north of Charlotte, late Friday evening into Friday night.
The weekend will be mild, with a few rain showers possible for both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday morning starts off in the 50s and mostly cloudy, with Saturday afternoon featuring highs in the upper 60s and the chance for a few rain showers. Sunday will be more of the same, with temperatures in the upper 40s for the morning, with afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees, under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few rain showers will be possible for Sunday as well. I would not cancel any outdoor activities due to rain chances, yet a few passing rain showers may pass through at times.
A First Alert has been issued for Monday into Tuesday, with widespread rain developing. There are still questions regarding rain coverage and rainfall amounts, yet this will be our next best chance for a good soaking rain. Monday is expected to be cooler, with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Tuesday will stay cool, with high temperatures around 60 degrees.
Scattered rain showers are possible into St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday of next week, with high temperatures in the upper 60s. A few spotty rain showers are even possible for next Thursday, with high temperatures remaining in the upper 60s.
This Sunday, March 14, Daylight Saving Time returns, as we turn our clocks forward one hour. Currently, sunset is around 6:30 p.m., yet by Sunday evening, sunset will be around 7:30 p.m., and gradually getting later for the months ahead.
The spring equinox is officially at 5:47 a.m. on Saturday, March 20.
Have a great Friday and weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
