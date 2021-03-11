Woman wanted in school parking lot shooting in Chesterfield turns herself in

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman charged in connection with a shooting in front of an elementary school in Chesterfield.
The Chesterfield Police Department said Thursday that Jacqueline Peurifoy turned herself in to authorities.
Officials said Peurifoy is accused of shooting a family member during a dispute Monday afternoon in the parking lot of Edwards Elementary School.
The school then went into lockdown, but officials say all students and staff were safe.
Those involved with the shooting were never inside the school.
Jacqueline Peurifoy is charged with two counts of attempted murder, carrying weapons onto school property, disturbing school and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Peurifoy is being held at the Chesterfield County Detention Center, where she awaits a bond hearing.
Peurifoy’s son, Marshay Peurifoy, was also taken into custody in connection to the shooting. Police said he was apprehended out of state and is awaiting extradition back to Chesterfield County as of Thursday morning.
He’s charged with accessory before and after the fact of attempted murder.
