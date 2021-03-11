Weekend is getting closer, so is some rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you have outdoor plans this weekend, smile. You should be in good shape.
While the chance of rain isn’t zero, any rain that does show up will likely be a brief, light, passing shower or just a sprinkle.
There’s a slightly better chance of showers in the mountains.
In the meantime, temperatures are only going up from here.
We hit 73 degrees on Wednesday and may come close to 80 degrees by Friday. That changes over the weekend as temperatures fall back into the 60s, but it should continue to be delightful.
In terms of rainfall, except for an isolated brief shower over the weekend, the best chance of rain arrives on Monday with a break likely Tuesday before the additional hit and miss rain arrives again Wednesday.
We are currently in a nine-consecutive-day streak of dry weather in Charlotte.
That is tied for the longest stretch of dry days for 2021.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
