WBTV launches ‘Good Question’ podcast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Your Tonight has a new place to answer your Good Questions.
WBTV launched a new podcast called “WBTV’s Good Question,” where we will answer more questions.
The podcast will air every Wednesday morning and will be hosted by WBTV News Anchor Alex Giles, who will be joined by Jamie Boll and Jessica Dyer.
Alex Giles will interview viewers about their questions and then gets in-depth answers from expert.s
On Your Side Tonight will still be answering your Good Questions every weekday at 7:30 p.m. on WBTV.
This podcast can be heard on your phone or computer.
If you want to listen, pull out your phone, turn on camera mode and hover over the QR code that will send you to our website, where you can listen to the podcast at the top of the page.
That page can also direct you to Spotify or Apple Podcasts so you can subscribe. You’ll get a notification every time we publish a new episode.
Good Question was one of the first segments we did when we launched On Your Side Tonight in 2018.
We’ve covered everything from our first question - which was about the new rideshare bikes being launched around Charlotte to where Girl Scout cookie money goes to how COVID is spread.
WBTV’s Good Question will have new episodes every Wednesday morning.
The segments are produced in partnership with Queen City Podcast Network.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.