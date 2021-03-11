Warm, dry weather holds on - for now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure meandering just off the Carolina coast is still firmly in charge of our weather pattern for now, so if you’re liking the weather pattern of late, you’ll enjoy the next couple of days.
We’ll remain rain-free with more unseasonably warm afternoon readings deep in the 70s today and Friday with mixed clouds and sun.
Partly cloudy and very mild again tonight, most neighborhoods will bottom out in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
There may be a shower in the mountains on Friday, but we’ll remain rain-free everywhere else as afternoon readings hold in the in warm 70s.
Heading into the weekend, there are going to be some changes. A weak, back-door front is forecast to drift out of Virginia Friday night, perhaps triggering a stray shower north of I-40 and knocking our temperatures backward over the weekend.
There could be quite a range in high temperatures over the weekend as that front stalls across the WBTV viewing area. At this point, readings both days could range from the near 60° along and north of I-40 to the lower 70s south of Charlotte.
Both days will bring more cloud cover and perhaps a very small shower risk. A First Alert has been hoisted for early next week, as the better rain chances look to arrive Monday into Tuesday when we cool further into the 50s.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
