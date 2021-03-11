Warm, bright, and dry streak coming to an end

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will hit the mid 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies before falling the upper 40s and lower 50s overnight.
While Friday will be dry, mostly cloudy skies will be more common than not. Despite cloudy skies, highs will manage to reach into the upper 70s before sunset.
With the passage of a weakening cold front late Friday into Saturday as few spotty showers can’t be ruled out, but most neighborhoods should remain dry. That same front will stick around the Southeast U.S. teasing the Carolinas with another low chance for rain on Sunday.
A slightly cooler air drift in behind that front, highs will fall back to the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday and Sunday.
Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 14 at 2 a.m., so remember to move your clocks ahead by one hour before bed Saturday night as we “spring forward.”
Monday will officially mark the end of the dry streak for much of the region as a late-day round of wet weather cruises through the area lingering into Tuesday.
A First Alert has been issued for this period, however, models have yet to nail-down the rain’s arrival and exact precipitation amounts for this system. It should also be noted that recent model runs have indicated a wintry mix may be possible in the higher elevations with this wave of moisture.
Be sure to check your WBTV Weather App for the latest updates on your forecast, so you can make plans for what is sure to be much wetter week ahead.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
