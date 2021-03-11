VACCINE TEAM: If I had COVID-19 do I still need to be vaccinated?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A year into the pandemic, and more and more people are now able to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
That’s prompting questions to our Vaccine Team.
Larry asked: “If you have had COVID-19 and have the antibodies, do you need to be vaccinated?”
The CDC still recommends you get the vaccine even if you’ve recovered from the virus.
That’s because researchers and doctors don’t know how long you’re protected from getting sick after you’ve recovered.
While it’s extremely rare, it is possible to be reinfected with the virus.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.