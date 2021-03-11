5 people shot, 1 killed at motorcycle shop on Two Notch Rd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five people have been shot and one of them has died at a motorcycle shop in Columbia, deputies confirmed.
The shooting happened around 4 p.m. outside of Capital City Cycles on Two Notch Road, just off Interstate 77.
Of the five people shot, one of them died at the scene. The rest were rushed to the hospital. Deputies have not said how badly they were hurt.
Tow trucks removed two motorcycles and a grey pickup truck from the scene just before 7 p.m.
Deputies said they believe it was an “isolated incident” and there is not a danger to the community.
No arrests have been made.
WIS reached out to the owner of Capital City Cycles and they say the business will reopen on Friday, March 12.
