Mobile billboard honoring Breonna Taylor unveiled outside LMPD Headquarters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group has set up a mobile billboard in honor of Breonna Taylor near the Louisville Metro Police Department Headquarters in downtown Louisville.
It was paid for by SisterSong and Black Lives Matter Louisville.
The billboard has a photo of Taylor, one of her social media posts from Twitter, and the words “Breonna Deserved Reproductive Justice.”
The tweet says: “My daughter hasn’t even been conceived but she has a name already... that’s how ready I am.”
SisterSong said police brutality not only takes Black lives, but also the futures of Black communities and families, including the one Taylor dreamed of having.
“This is a reproductive injustice,” Chanelle Helm, an organizer with Black Lives Matter Louisville, said. “This woman looked forward to creating a family.”
The truck with the mobile billboard will drive around downtown Louisville this week passing by the offices of Mayor Greg Fischer, Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine, and LMPD Chief Erika Shields.
