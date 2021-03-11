‘It would mean the world’: Rural areas react to potential CDC, Dollar General vaccination partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues, there could be another player in getting the vaccines distributed to rural areas.
According to multiple reports, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s looking to partner with Dollar General to accelerate the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“It would mean the world. You have to go to Charlotte or Hickory and to be here right by house, it would be easier for my family,” said Nina Strickland. “My grandmother has been trying to get an appointment for weeks and it hasn’t happened yet and she fits in the first category.”
The current concern is those who live in rural areas won’t get vaccinated because of the distance.
Madeline Byers recently got her doses, but the trip was not close.
“I went to Hickory and got my two shots,” she said.
Byers said it was a 30-minute drive, and was worth it in the end.
“I feel good because at least I got my two shots,” Byers said.
But what if those who live in rural areas only had to walk or drive a short distance? With more than 16,000 Dollar General locations that could be a reality.
“Do it, definitely do it I mean, we live in Denver, there’s not much here and there’s plenty of Dollar Generals in the vicinity and this really would help us,” said Strickland.
Requests for comment from the CDC and Dollar General on how the rollout would work were not returned.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.