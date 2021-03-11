Suspect hospitalized after firing shots at officers near car dealership in Gaston County

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect is in the hospital after firing shot at officers near a car dealership in Gaston County Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened on North Main Street in Belmont, near the Keith Hawthorne Automotive car dealership around 4 p.m.
Officials say the Belmont Police Police Department responded the dealership to reports of a suspect with a weapon.
When officers arrived, they reportedly tried to get the suspect to disarm himself.
Instead, police say the suspect started firing shots at police and into the general area where other workers and citizens were.
Officers then returned fire and the suspect vehicle fled the parking lot before crashing into some other vehicles.
Belmont PD, The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol continue to investigate the incident.
Officials say they are not able to provide any other details right now.
No officers were injured, but the suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The suspect’s condition is not yet known.
No names were released and officials have not said how the situation started in the first place.
As the investigation continues, officials say more details will be provided.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.