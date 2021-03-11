Suspect hospitalized after firing shots at officers near car dealership in Gaston County

Man in hospital after shooting at officers in Belmont
By WBTV Web Staff | March 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST - Updated March 11 at 11:11 PM

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect is in the hospital after firing shot at officers near a car dealership in Gaston County Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened on North Main Street in Belmont, near the Keith Hawthorne Automotive car dealership around 4 p.m.

Officials say the Belmont Police Police Department responded the dealership to reports of a suspect with a weapon.

When officers arrived, they reportedly tried to get the suspect to disarm himself.

Instead, police say the suspect started firing shots at police and into the general area where other workers and citizens were.

Officers then returned fire and the suspect vehicle fled the parking lot before crashing into some other vehicles.

UPDATE ON OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

WATCH LIVE: Officials are providing an update on an officer-involved shooting in Gaston County today. https://bit.ly/3vjisaT

Posted by WBTV News on Thursday, March 11, 2021

Belmont PD, The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol continue to investigate the incident.

Officials say they are not able to provide any other details right now.

No officers were injured, but the suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The suspect’s condition is not yet known.

2 injured in officer-involved shooting near car dealership in Gaston County

No names were released and officials have not said how the situation started in the first place.

As the investigation continues, officials say more details will be provided.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.