‘I’m going to step out on faith:’ Gastonia woman opens new business amidst pandemic uncertainty

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Opening a new business isn’t an easy venture especially in the middle of a pandemic.
In North Carolina, it all started when Governor Roy Cooper issued a stay-at-home order in March 2020.
Months later, on May 22, Phase 2 allowed many places to reopen, but only on a limited basis.
Now, as of two weeks ago, many are operating at 50 percent capacity thanks to the Governor’s latest Executive Order.
Keeping doors open at small and large businesses alike was a challenge in and of itself, but one Gastonia woman says she took the risk of starting her own despite the ever-changing uncertainties.
“I was really nervous during the pandemic but I had to step out on faith,” said Chantel Setzer-Porter, the owner of Vibrant Ink Tattoos.
Setzer-Porter says it was faith and encouragement from her mentor Eddie Lee. Prior to opening her own business, she worked at Lee’s tattoo shop in Gastonia.
“He’s like my dad and he always encouraged me to be the best person I could be and I was like well I’m going to step out on faith and get my own place because I feel like I have the clientele to hold it up during this pandemic,” she said.
She opened her first Vibrant Ink Tattoos in Shelby last November, then a couple of months later, Lee announced he was moving and sold his shop to her.
“I wasn’t expecting to expand so soon that’s for sure but I definitely couldn’t pass up the opportunity for myself and just bringing in people with me too, this could be big for a lot of people and for the community,” she said.
She says over the last year she’s seen several businesses close their doors for good, some cut back, and others start fresh, but she didn’t let that discourage her from chasing her dreams.
With lessened restrictions, more people getting the vaccine, and COVID-19 cases declining from previous records - she’s optimistic, but still cautious.
With the nature of the tattoo business, she says they already maintain very high disinfecting standards especially since they’re dealing with bodily fluids. With the pandemic, she says she’s cleaning twice as much, masks are required, and she’s mindful of the capacity.
In the meantime, she hopes other businesses can bounce back as the fight against the virus continues.
“I’m looking forward to more businesses popping up and people getting back on their feet and networking more,” she said.
The second location of Vibrant Ink Tattoos opens Tuesday, March 16, and is located at 1204 W. Franklin Blvd. in Gastonia.
