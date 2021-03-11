As high school proms get canceled, students make alternate plans to dance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Prom is canceled for all Charlotte-Mecklenburg School students.
It’s another blow to high school students.
For the second year in a row, CMS had its milestone end-of-the-year dance called off because of COVID-19. Same goes for Cabarrus County Schools.
As Charlotte-Mecklenburg students handled that news Wednesday night, WBTV we learned in Cabarrus County, some proms will still continue even though the school system officially shut them down weeks ago.
McKenzie Jade, who runs a bridal and formal shop in Concord bearing her name, is helping out two area high school seniors find dresses for the prom - a prom that almost didn’t happen.
“It really hurts us because what we do is prom,” Jade said. “That’s our big seasonal sales that we get. And for us not to be able to sell prom dresses it does hurt our business.”
As Charlotte-Mecklenburg students found out prom was canceled, in Cabarrus County, students were told their event was shuttered three weeks ago.
“It’s been hard not having a normal senior year,” said Northwest Cabarrus student Payton Thomas.
Thomas said she’s still saying yes to the dress.
“Last week they decided we’re still going to have a prom through the Gibson Mill,” said Thomas.
But this is not a normal, school-sanctioned event.
Thomas said parents wanting to give their children a prom to remember are doing it themselves.
“I think like a lot of our parents were trying to do something for us no matter what,” said Cabarrus County student LIlly Garcia.
Garcia said she will also be going to the prom, even though she admits it’ll be a little different.
“I think they’re trying to make everything feel the way it’s supposed to be but, you just don’t really know because of Covid precautions you’re going t have a mask on the entire time which is weird when you’re at a school dance,” said Garcia.
Jade said she is glad there’s a safer alternative for the children who have missed out on so much already.
“How many times are you going to go to prom? I men maybe four ties, maybe a couple more if you have some friends,” Jade said. “I just think it’s something that every girl, every guy in high school should experience.”
Obviously, there’s still a concern with the pandemic.
The students say their prom is set up to be as safe as possible.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.