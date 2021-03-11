Eligible Mecklenburg County residents can request home-based vaccination

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homebound residents in Mecklenburg County are now able to request to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at their home. This includes those who are at home due to a mental or physical disability and unable to travel to a vaccination clinic.
Providers who enter homes to give the vaccine will be wearing proper PPE, county leaders say. Other individuals at the home will not be vaccinated at this time, health leaders say, as this is “really focused on individuals who are unable to travel to a vaccination clinics.”
The homebound vaccination request form is available on the county’s website. For questions or assistance with submitting a request form, call the MCPH COVID-19 Hotline at 980-314-9400 (Option 3 for English and Option 8 for Spanish).
County health leaders say homebound individuals will be given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as supply becomes available.
“We are excited to roll-out this important initiative as part of our Vaccine Equity Plan that aims to ensure equitable access to the vaccine for all Mecklenburg County residents,” said MCPH Health Director Gibbie Harris. “Protecting our vulnerable, high-risk residents and reducing transmission through increased population immunity by vaccination are critical steps to our goal of reducing the impact of COVID-19 in our community.”
The Mecklenburg County Vaccination Plan aligns with Federal and State recommendations and follows current guidelines. At this time, vaccine supplies are limited and vaccine distribution is being rolled out in Groups.
Groups currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine include:
Group 1: Anyone 65 years or older regardless of health status or living situation; and
Group 2: Health care workers fighting COVID-19 & long-term care staff and residents—people in skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes and continuing care retirement communities); and
Group 3: Frontline essential workers who are required to be on-site for work and work in one of the following sectors: critical manufacturing, education and childcare, essential goods, food and agriculture, government and community services, healthcare and public health, public safety, transportation
Group 4 is next in line, which includes adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness.
“I think we are ready for this,” Harris said of entering the next group of vaccinations. “Availability is key here.”
Those with underlying health conditions will not need to provide documentation to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Harris. “This is going to be the honor system,” Harris said, asking residents to please wait their turn.
Mecklenburg County vaccine providers are administering three safe and highly effective COVID-19 vaccines that have been issued Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration: Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer-BioNTech. These COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone at no cost to the person receiving the vaccine, no matter whether you have health insurance.
