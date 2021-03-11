Duke University scholars recommend proactive approach in preventing future pandemics

“We need to find ways to do one health research, surveillance at the human/animal nexus in partnership with big agriculture. We’ve got to find ways to protect their business interest, and yet protect against new viruses that will cause morbidity in their animals and humans,” Dr. Gregory said. “There’s a bunch of new tools to do that. We have aerosol samplers, water samplers. Those of us in the human health fields have many more tools and many more resources. But there’s a big push back from industry. They’re very concerned that we might harm their businesses.”