DHEC drops the latest information on new vaccine allocation plan, benefits rural areas

EDGEMOOR, S.C. (WBTV) -No matter where you live in South Carolina, the state wants you to have equal access to the vaccine.
Generally, cities have greater access, so if a person lives in Rock Hill, they might find an appointment faster than a person who lives out in Chesterfield County.
But today, some encouraging trends for those poeple in rural counties. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says out of 211 clinics, more than 130 were in rural counties. Out of more than 30,000 doses, more than 65 percent recently went to rural communities.
DHEC says it is dedicating time and vaccines to rural areas--something a team has been saying it would do for months. Part of that push is required by legislation, but a new allocation method could help rural areas even more.
The COVID-19 vaccine flew off pharmacy and clinic shelves as soon as people were able to get it, but in the beginning, weeks ago, rural areas were missed.
”It seems to me that that should have been looked into before giving the vaccine,” said Mary Tulferd, who lives in a rural area.
Despite being in Phase 1A, she had to hunt a vaccine down.
”I just put my trust in God and then one day it happened,” she said.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control says it wanted to step up so people could have more trust in the process and the newest vaccine allocation rollout plan reflects that effort.
”It is important to us to reach every South Carolinian because we know not everybody has the ability to even travel to their nearest clinic,” said Nick Davison, DHEC’s Senior Deputy of Public Health.
DHEC says it will start giving out vaccine to all four regions based on population. Midlands will get the largest share of 29 percent based on its population size of the same number. The Lowcountry and Upstate fall just above and below a quarter of the allocation. The Pee Dee is getting the least, but still a significant improvement from prior allocation models.
DHEC credits that improvement to adding criteria that will give rural areas a bit of a leg up. The full list:
- Percent of population over 55
- Percent of minority population
- Diabetes and hypertension prevalence
- Percent below poverty rate
- 2-week COVID-19 incidence rate
- Percent of unvaccinated population
DHEC hopes all these factors will help to hopefully increase doses in hard-hit rural areas.
”This will allow us to spread this widely and get us close to every South Carolinian as we can,” said Davidson.
The new per capita allocation will not start until next week. It will benefit places like Chester County and especially the Pee Dee region where Chesterfield County is, in the WBTV viewing area.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.