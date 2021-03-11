CVS to offer COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina stores

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CVS Pharmacy will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina store locations.
Appointments in North Carolina will start to become available for booking on Saturday, March 13. Vaccines in a retail setting are offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and those without online access can contact customer service: (800) 746-7287.
“We’re increasing the number of active stores and expanding to additional states as fast as supply allows, with the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month,” said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. “We’re also focused on priority populations, including vulnerable communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic as well as teachers and school support staff.”
Pre-K through 12 educators, staff and child care workers accounted for more than 30 percent of COVID-19 vaccine appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations.
CVS Health has administered nearly 4.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.
North Carolina is currently vaccinating those in Group 3, essential workers.
In addition to North Carolina, CVS is now administering vaccines in nearly 1,200 stores across 29 states, including South Carolina, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York (now including New York City), Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania (now including Philadelphia), Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.
Select Walgreens locations are also offering the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina.
