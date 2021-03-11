19-year-old accused of tying up woman at knifepoint in uptown Charlotte parking garage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was reportedly tied up in an attempted robbery and kidnapping in a parking garage in uptown Charlotte early Thursday morning.
The suspect, identified by police as 19-year-old Shamond Sellers, was arrested in the case. and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and communicating threats
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the attempted kidnapping happened just before 1 a.m. in the Museum Tower parking garage near the intersection of West 1st Street and West Stonewall Street.
Officers say a woman in her 20′s was walking to her car when a masked man approached her, held a knife to her throat, blindfolded her and bound her hands behind her back with rope. The woman was able to free herself, get to her car and call 911.
Sellers was identified as a suspect and arrested nearly 10 minutes after the victim called police. Police say the Sellers was located quickly thanks to the woman’s quick call to police and the suspect description she provided. Sellers was also seen on surveillance.
Police say when they found Sellers, he had a knife and a rope on him.
“We very rarely have an attempted abduction in the center city here,” police said Thursday. “We believe this was an isolated incident.”
Sellers did not get away with any of the victim’s property.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911 or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
