Arrest made in year-old homicide case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been arrested after 20-year-old Brad Kelly was killed and another person was seriously injured in a shooting in southwest Charlotte in 2020.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Kenneth Sturdivant March 11, 2021 in York County, S.C. in a joint effort with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and York County Sheriff’s Office.
Sturdivant will be extradited to North Carolina and charged with murder.
At 8:05 p.m. Jan. 24, 2020, officers responded to Edgegreen Drive and found a male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two minutes later, officers responded to a shots fired call on Stone Post Road.
A male victim was located with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene by Medic. He was later identified as 20-year-old Brad Gregory Kelly.
Police say preliminary information indicates the shooting happened on Stone Post Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are now conducting a homicide investigation.
At this time, police say the relationship between the two victims is unknown.
Homicide detectives were canvassing the area to determine whether there are any additional witnesses to this incident. Crime Scene Search responded to the call for service to process the scene and collect physical evidence.
This is an ongoing, active investigation.
Police also responded to another shooting 12 minutes later on Edgewood Road, but say that shooting was not connected to this incident at all. The person in that shooting was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and taken to the hospital.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Starnes is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.