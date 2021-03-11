13,000 American Airlines employees told to ‘tear up’ furlough notices after $1.9T COVID-19 package passed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - American Airlines has reversed course on its furlough for 13,000 employees.
This comes after Congress approved the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. The bill is expected to be turned into law when it is signed by President Biden this week.
The American Rescue Plan includes additional funding for the Payroll Support System.
Officials say that could provide American Airlines employees with funding and benefits through Sept. 30.
There’s no word how many at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will be impacted.
American Airlines leaders told the employees in an email that the furlough is “happily canceled” and they can “tear up” their notices.
The furlough was expected to start on April 1.
“Since the start of the pandemic, lawmakers from both parties have recognized the essential work each of you undertakes, the critical infrastructure the American team provides to our country and the world, and the economic risks of a weakened U.S. airline industry,” American Airlines executive leaders Doug Parker and Robert Isom said in a statement. “We are grateful for the support of our government leaders and their continued acknowledgment of all you do.”
About 900 American Airlines team members at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport were furloughed in October after the government failed to extend funding for the Payroll Support System.
