Amber Alert canceled for two N.C. children

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for two children believed to have been abducted in Iredell County, North Carolina.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says 4-year-old Easton G. Redmon and 2-year-old Annsleigh R. Redmon were found safe just before 1 a.m. Thursday in Georgia.
An Amber Alert was issued for the children after they were last seen on Dobson Farm Road in Statesville. They were believed to be traveling to Augusta, Ga. Details surrounding how the children were found were not provided.
Officials say allegedly, there was one abductor -- Amanda J Redmon, who is described as a 25-years-old white female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beige sweater, multicolored leggings, and brown boots.
The children were believed to be traveling in a Gray 2014 Honda Odyssey with NC license tag number HAD-6654.
If you have any additional information, you’re asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (704) 878-3100, or call 911 or *HP.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.