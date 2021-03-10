VACCINE TEAM: Can I take allergy medication before getting COVID-19 vaccination?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Spring is approaching, which for many, means the return of seasonal allergies.
The Vaccine Team was asked about mixing your medication with the COVID-19 vaccine.
A question was asked: Can I take allergy medication before getting the vaccine?
The answer is yes.
You can take your routine medicines on the same day as getting the vaccine.
There is no proven evidence of risk for any over-the-counter or prescription allergy or asthma medicine and getting the COVID vaccines.
We want you to keep in mind, if you don’t take medications daily, the CDC does not recommend pre-medication before to getting the vaccine.
