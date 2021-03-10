Sycamore Brewing closes taproom after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Sycamore Brewing closes taproom after employee tests positive for COVID-19
(Source: Charlotte Observer)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 10, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST - Updated March 10 at 6:39 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte brewery is temporarily closing its taproom after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Sycamore Brewing Company says they will be shut down for a “deep clean” and to test other taproom employees.

“We are hopeful that our team member has a speedy recovery,” Sycamore Brewing said in a statement.

Sycamore Brewing has not said when it plans to reopen.

The brewery had to close its taproom in December, citing COVID-19 safety precautions.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.