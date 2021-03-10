Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools cancels prom for all schools, sources say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has canceled proms for all schools districtwide, a source told WBTV Wednesday.
A day earlier, West Charlotte High School shared a social media post saying that prom had been canceled “due to the coronavirus and CMS district policy.”
“It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you all that we will not host a Prom this year due to Coronavirus and per CMS District Policy,” the statement read. “It is our plan that we will host a virtual opportunity to replace Prom. Please say turned for more information.”
A source told WBTV prom is canceled for all schools and each high school is responsible for contacting students about prom.
This is the second year in a row the district canceled prom because of the virus.
Other schools and districts have also canceled prom, including Cabarrus and Mooresville.
CMS is the largest school district in the WBTV viewing area to cancel the prom.
WBTV is working to find out more and get reactions from parents and students.
There has been no official decision made on graduations.
