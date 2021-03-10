Silver Alert canceled for 64-year-old man missing from Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have canceled a Silver Alert for a 64-year-old man who had been reported missing from Matthews.
Alemseghed Habtemariam was last seen early Tuesday morning wearing a wine colored hoodie, black beanie cap, and khaki pants.
He is described as approximately 5′6″ tall, weighing 126 pounds, with brown eyes, a bald head, and a white beard. He walks with a cane and has a noticeable limp.
Habtemarian suffers from a cognitive disorder and is in need of medication regularly. If you have seen him, please call 911 or 704-847-5555 immediately.
