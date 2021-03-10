N.C. lawmakers introduce bill to require more approval for governor’s use of emergency powers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of North Carolina lawmakers are introducing a bill to require more approval for the governor’s use of emergency powers.
Representative Keith Kidwell, House Majority Leader John Bell, House Rules Chairman Destin Hall, and Representative Tim Moffitt held a press conference Wednesday to announce the introduction of the Emergency Powers Accountability Act (HB 264).
The House bill would strengthen and clarify current law to require approval from a majority of the Council of State for emergency actions taken by the governor.
The proposed bill comes on the exact one-year mark of Governor Roy Cooper declaring a state of emergency for North Carolina due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Council of State consists of 10 executive offices established by the state constitution – the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, attorney general, commissioner of agriculture, commissioner of labor and commissioner of insurance.
The bill would specifically require the governor to seek the concurrence of the Council of State when issuing a statewide declaration of emergency beyond 30 days. For this purpose, statewide would mean an emergency area of 67 or more counties.
The bill would be effective when it becomes law, and any power exercised under a state of emergency or declaration of emergency existing on that date that would require a concurrence of the Council of State, expires two days after the act becomes law unless a concurrence of the Council of State is sought and received.
