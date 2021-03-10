Mostly sunny skies reign through the remainder of the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few clouds will join mostly sunny skies through the afternoon and evening hours as temperatures soar to the mid 70s Wednesday afternoon.
Tonight, temperatures will slide back into the 40s ahead of a another mostly to partly sunny day Thursday. Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday, but the final day of the workweek will be on the cloudy side as a cold front moves across the area.
Don’t forget to download our free WBTV First Alert Weather app to stay up-to-date with conditions and notifications specific to your area.
A spotty shower can’t be ruled late Friday into Saturday, but most neighborhoods will just remain cloudy as the weekend kicks off.
Those clouds will stick around the weekend ahead higher rain chances Monday and Tuesday.
Temperatures will slip back to the 60s this weekend after the front moves south of the Carolinas. Incoming waves of rain will continue to put a damper on the temperatures next week, so don’t high temperatures to make it out of the 50s during the first part of the workweek.
Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 14 at 2:00 a.m., so remember to move your clocks ahead by one hour before bed Saturday night as we “spring forward.”
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.