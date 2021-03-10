‘It would take a lot of headache off me’: Stimulus checks, other benefits coming to eligible people soon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Soon, stimulus checks from the federal government could be coming to your bank account or mail box.
The House passed a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, the president is expected to sign it into law later this week.
Part of the bill would give $1,400 checks to anyone who makes $75,000 or less. Married couples would get it if they earn less than $150,000.
It would also expand the child tax credit, giving eligible families $300 dollars per month.
For many who will receive these benefits, they say this extra money could help them cross the line to better lives and give a better life for their children.
Thousands are still feeling the effects of the pandemic. Thousands are unemployed and many had to turn to food banks for the first time.
Loaves and Fishes doubled the number of people they serve during the pandemic. They usually serve around 1,000 people. In April they served nearly 4,000 people and now are seeing about 2,000 people each week.
“Many of them were working in the hospitality industry and those are going to be the last jobs to come back,” said Sue Bruce with Loaves and Fishes.
Bruce said the stimulus package is doing much more than just sending a check.
“This is going to impact them for a long time to come,” Bruce said. “Any economic relief is going to be a tremendous help for paying with rent, utilities, internet access, medication.”
Other families say the extra money will help take the stress out of their everyday lives when it comes to bills and rent.
Sharay Timmons is finishing up her degree in Criminology and forensic science.
She was laid off from her job in 2020.
Now she’s focusing on school for the next few months to make sure she graduates on time.
“When this stimulus comes through, it will help me stay on task with my bills,” said Timmons. “Having four kids and receiving that amount a month would be very helpful. It would benefit me a lot, it would take a lot of headache off me, I tell you that much.”
President Biden is expected to sign the bill later this week. Eligible people and families could start seeing money sent to them or deposited into their bank accounts in a few days after that.
