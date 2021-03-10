Flames rip through Statesville store

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville business was engulfed in flames Monday evening.
The fire happened around 9 p.m. at Crazy David’s Discount Variety Store on Shelton Avenue.
“About 9 last night we rolled up and found light smoke inside the structure, smell of smoke, went around the back and found heavy black smoke in the basement,” said Statesville Fire Chief Andy Weatherman.
The building was destroyed by the fire. On Wednesday, customers and friends of the owners came by to see what was left.
“It’s like family. Everybody love Crazy Dave. I was shocked when I seen this going on, because that’s my brother, that’s my sister, I can’t understand what’s going on right now. I am very shocked because this is going on,” said a woman named Yaya. “Anybody go in there he helps everybody, he’ll help anybody. He’ll call you sister, brother, all of that, this is family and it really hurts me to see his store gone like this.”
“He’s a really good guy,” Chief Weatherman added. “It’s really tragic that he’s lost his whole business and he’s put so much into this business in the past year.”
Firefighters worked to put out hotspots through Wednesday afternoon.
Statesville Fire Chief Andy Weatherman expressed appreciation to the area volunteer departments who assisted with the massive fire last night on 1521 Shelton Ave. More than 40 Statesville firefighters were assisted by units from Wayside, Troutman and West Iredell volunteer fire departments. Mooresville Fire Department provided additional coverage in the City.
“We appreciate all the help from our neighboring departments,” said Weatherman. “Most of us have trained together and know each other through our organizations. And last night, we worked together extremely well.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
