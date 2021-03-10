Exclusive one-on-one with FBI Charlotte’s new Special Agent in Charge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s FBI division is headquartered in Charlotte.
Its 180-agents statewide investigate domestic terrorism, missing children, gangs, drugs, white collar crime -- they work on cases to, ultimately, keep you and your family safe.
But when you think about local investigating agencies, you don’t usually think, “FBI.”
Yet, they work in tandem with local, state and other federal agencies and play a role in keeping our city safe.
Four months ago, FBI Charlotte got a new leader.
Robert Wells moved to Charlotte to take over as Special Agent in Charge.
In his first interview, he talked exclusively with WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham about the inside workings of this secretive agency headquartered in southwest Charlotte.
“I don’t even really view this as a job,” Wells said. “It’s part of my life and I love it. I started out in Washington DC working counterterrorism. That was right after 9-11. But every job after that I’ve loved too. I love the people that we work with and the organization and the integrity and character of all that is the FBI.”
Wells – who says to call him Bobby – comes off as an easygoing family man. He is a father of five kids, aged 8-to-16.
His family has moved to follow him and his career from DC to Louisville, Kentucky, where he was special agent of the Joint Terrorism Task Force, as well as the Weapons of Mass Destruction Program.
From there he went back to DC to serve as deputy assistant director in the Counterintelligence Division at Headquarters, and then recently was named as SAC of FBI Charlotte, and moved here.
“My grandfather was a judge prosecutor and a judge,” Wells said. “I had an uncle who was a US Marshall. I had an aunt who was a federal probation officer. My dad eventually became a police officer and a sheriff’s deputy. So, I just grew up in this sort of family. I knew for a while when I was younger I wanted to be in the FBI.”
Wells got into the FBI at age 28... he’s now 46.
He’s considered young to be the top dog here. He’s the 44th SAC in FBI Charlotte.
Wells has worked many high-profile cases, including working in DC when ISIS was at its peak and the terrorist attacks in Orlando, Chattanooga, New York, and San Bernardino.
He said he was a part of the unit that watched years ago as online recruiting became a big thing for international and domestic terrorists.
Wells says online recruitment remains a big issue, only now our main threat is China.
“China uses social media to recruit,” he said. “And they like to target Research Triangle Park [Raleigh-Durham area]. We value the fact we have other students from other countries coming here. We want to continue that, right? So it’s not an issue with Chinese students. It’s an issue with the Chinese government trying to co-op people to steal technology, and then use that to compete against us.”
Wells also says the FBI is busy right now with domestic terrorism cases - both politically-motivated and racially-motivated.
“We’ve seen an increase in domestic terrorism cases, throughout the FBI and right here in Charlotte,” Wells said. “I think there’s a lot of hate and a lot of division and cases are on the rise. I often get questions on why it seems the FBI investigates some of those cases and not others. We investigate only if there is a threat of violence or criminal act. So if a brick is thrown through a window, that becomes a local or state jurisdiction. But if you are rushing onto Capitol grounds, that’s federal property and our area.”
What is Wells most excited about in Charlotte? To get to experience it in a more normal way, once COVID is over.
“I think my job is to get out and meet with as many people and groups as I can,” Wells said. “With recruiting and just getting to meet people. I think diversity is important for our organization and to make sure we are representative of the communities we serve. I think once we can hopefully get through COVID soon, I plan to be out in the community, and working with our partnerships, more. I’ve done some virtual discussions, but it’s just not the same as sitting face-to-face and having a discussion and answering some of the hard questions.”
He paused.
“But I’ve got a good gig,” Wells said. “My family and I are very, very blessed to be here in Charlotte.”
