Exclusive one-on-one with FBI Charlotte’s new Special Agent in Charge

“I think my job is to get out and meet with as many people and groups as I can,” Wells said. “With recruiting and just getting to meet people. I think diversity is important for our organization and to make sure we are representative of the communities we serve. I think once we can hopefully get through COVID soon, I plan to be out in the community, and working with our partnerships, more. I’ve done some virtual discussions, but it’s just not the same as sitting face-to-face and having a discussion and answering some of the hard questions.”