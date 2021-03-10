Demand for COVID-19 tests in Mecklenburg County shifts to demand for vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For much of 2020, all you heard about was where you could get a test and how long it took to get your results.
That has changed as demand for the COVID-19 vaccine increases.
“The testing line is not what it used to be, no, certainly,” StarMed CEO Mike Estramonte told WBTV.
Estramonte said they are not closing any testing sites, but they are making adjustments.
“A lot of our testing staff is switching over to vaccine staff,” he said.
Around the holidays, some days roughly 5,000 people got tested in Mecklenburg County.
That number is now roughly 3,200.
“This is actually really good news because for us that means that don’t need to be tested, we hope that’s the case at least,” Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County Deputy Health Director, said.
Dr. Washington is optimistic.
A month ago, the county saw a 9.1 percent positivity rate. It is now down to 4.9 percent positivity.
He said he does not believe fewer cases are attributed to fewer tests.
“No not necessarily,” Dr. Washington said. “We’re encouraged by the progress we’ve made as to the community and the number of people we have in the hospital.”
Estramonte wants to remind people the progress is fragile.
“It’s something you don’t want to expose to your family, so getting tested is going to be very important throughout this year,” Estramonte said.
At StarMed, they are starting to see people unsure if they have allergies or covid.
The advice is when in doubt, get tested.
Health officials don’t want the community to erase progress by not staying vigilant.
