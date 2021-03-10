Charlotte ministers receive COVID-19 vaccine, lead community vaccination efforts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A year into the pandemic, the doors of many houses of worship are still closed. But, while some sanctuaries are empty, many church leaders are still pouring out their hearts and lending a helping hand to their congregations and beyond.
As of Wednesday, Rev. Carrie Veal and the staff at Myers Park Baptist Church are one step closer to welcoming the community inside these doors again.
“Getting this vaccine means we can return to the practices of ministry that give us life,” said Veal.
As of March 3, clergy can get their vaccine along with other Group 3 frontline workers in North Carolina.
“To do hospital visits, to sit with family as they experience death, to go and visit new parents as they have welcomed new life into their life,” said Veal, “when you this image of your minister getting the vaccine that’s immediately starts to come into your mind.”
“Within the African American church people will always ask, well pastor what are you going to do,” Rev. Dr. Ricky Woods, senior minister at Frist Baptist Church West. “And if the pastor says that he or she then it eases anxieties that they may have,” said Woods.
Atrium Health hosted one the region’s first mobile vaccine clinics at First Baptist Church West, located in the Beatties Ford area of Charlotte.
“People showed up in droves, and they have continued to show up,” said Woods.
Over the past few weeks, Woods joined forces with other area pastors to break down barriers, like lack of access to internet and transportation, to get vaccines in the arms of more than 7,000 African Americans across the city.
A boast in a state where Blacks make up 21% of the overall population, but only 16% of vaccinations as of March 1, according to the CDC.
There’s similar a disparity in the Hispanic community.
“When people come here, we speak Spanish to them first. They don’t have to wait for a prompt,” said Rusty Price, senior pastor at Camino Church.
Price added, “as we serve this beautiful community, we’ve found that trust is a big piece of it. There’s a lot of misinformation. Concerns about insurance and identification.”
But undeterred by those realties, the Camino Church and clinic staff vaccinated 80 people last month. And right now, they are preparing to administer 120 additional vaccines at their clinic in the University City area this Saturday.
“God whispers through blessing, but he shouts through crisis. And I really believe he’s been shouting at the church to wake up and be his hands and feet,” said Price.
If you qualify as a member of Groups 1, 2 or 3 and you’d like to reserve a spot for the March 13 drive, call the Camino Clinic at 704-596-5606.
First Baptist Church West has scheduled another vaccine clinic for later this month. Check the church’s website for more information.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.