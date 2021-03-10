ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament is a go with fans year after start of pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - It is ACC Tournament time again in Greensboro.
After a successful ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament last week, the men began play Tuesday night.
In both cases, fans have returned to college basketball.
“It’s great to be here,” said one man as he entered the Greensboro Coliseum on Wednesday.
About 3,000 fans will be allowed in for the games this week just one year after people were sent home and the tournament cut short due to the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Many fans returning on Wednesday were in the stands when the shutdown came last year because of fears about COVID-19.
Scott Cornatzer could not believe it was happening.
“It was a sad feeling,” he said. “We’re glad to be back.”
For most, it will be the first time they have witnessed a game in-person this season.
They hope it is just the start of moving towards normalcy and are glad restrictions were eased just in time to see the games.
“I love it, I love it,” said basketball fan Mike Moore.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.