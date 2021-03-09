Third person arrested in February’s double homicide in Gastonia

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A third person, who was considered by police to be “armed and dangerous,” was arrested for Wednesday for his involvement in a double homicide in February in Gaston County.
James Cameron Moses, 29, was located in Charlotte and was taken into custody for the shooting deaths of 50-year-old Christopher Lee Brooks and 54-year-old Matthew Christopher Allison.
Moses was taken to the Gaston County Jail with no bond on charges of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.
Previously, the United States Marshall Service Taskforce and Gaston County Police Department arrested and charged Darrick Lamer Johnson with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Charlie James Stiles, 24, was arrested and taken to the Gaston County Jail without incident March 1. Stiles has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.
All three were taken into custody through a joint operation with the United States Marshall Service Taskforce and the Gaston County Police Department.
Police say two people died following a shooting on Woodleaf Drive in Gastonia on Feb. 22.
Officers arrived to find one man dead while the other victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The first man killed in a shooting was identified by police as Brooks.
Officials say Allison died later in the hospital.
The Gaston County Police encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000. Information leading to the identification, arrest and/or prosecution of others involved in this incident can result in up to a $1,000 reward.
This is an ongoing and evolving investigation. Due to the nature of this investigation, no further information can be released at this time.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.