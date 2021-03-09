Man turns self in, charged with carrying a concealed weapon in Charlotte Walmart shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police charged a man with carrying a concealed weapon in connection with a Walmart shooting from Monday night.
CMPD says Michael Frost voluntarily turned himself into the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Friday where he was served with a warrant for carrying a concealed weapon.
Through information and evidence gathered, detectives identified Frost as a suspect in this case and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Detectives have reportedly exhausted all available leads to identify any other parties who may have been involved.
When officers arrived at the Walmart on South Tryon Street Monday night, they say they found evidence of a shooting inside the Walmart and started searching for the suspect and anyone injured.
CMPD’s K-9 unit and SWAT team also responded to help evacuate employees and customers out of the Walmart during the search.
After the search was over, no suspects or victims were found; however, officials say evidence indicates someone may have been injured as a result of the shooting.
Officers say it’s “obvious” the potential victim and Frost knew each other and that this shooting did not appear to be random at all. The officer says it’s apparent that there was history between the two people involved with how quick the situation escalated to gunfire.
Although Frost and the potential victim knew each other, police say it doesn’t appear that either was seeking the other at the time of the shooting.
The shooting happened in one of the main aisles of the Walmart. Police say the Walmart was not very busy at the time and that the aisle where was mostly clear.
Police say Frost was with a female accomplice at the time of the incident.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.