More than one million adults fully vaccinated in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 1.1 million adults in North Carolina have received both doses of their vaccine, or their one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, meaning they are protected against COVID-19.
It’s huge news for the state, but Gov. Roy Cooper warned at a Tuesday press conference, people still need to be cautious.
According to the latest data on the NC DHHS dashboard, 10.6% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, whereas 17.4% have at least received one dose of the vaccine.
But that leaves more than 7 million adults still waiting their turn for the vaccination.
More good news came from Tuesday’s press conference though. Dr. Mandy Cohen said more supply of the vaccine will be in the state over the next few weeks.
During conversations with North Carolina’s White House partners, Dr. Cohen learned that the state will get a bit more allocation of the Pfizer vaccine in the coming weeks.
The Greensboro FEMA vaccination site is opening tomorrow, bringing more vaccines into the state which is not part of the state’s allocation.
And the allocation of doses to pharmacy partners will also be increasing this month.
The state received 80,000 doses of the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine last week. As expected, the state did not receive any new supply of the J&J vaccine this week. Dr. Cohen says that likely won’t come until the end of the month.
“The good news is that the supply of the vaccines is improving overall,” Dr. Cohen said. “We are fortunate we have three vaccines that protect people from COVID-19 and most important keep them out of the hospital and prevent death.”
Even with the J & J supply not coming until the end of the month, Cohen says the state is still prepared to start vaccinating people with high-risk medical conditions starting on March 24th. She’s hopeful that could be sooner but said it depends on the next few weeks.
As case numbers and hospitalizations continue to decrease in the state, Governor Cooper was asked if he’d consider lifting the mask mandate in North Carolina.
He said right now health leaders are still recommending people wear masks at all times in public places so he said the mask mandate will be in place until that’s no longer the case.
