Federal agents seize $24 million worth of meth at World Trade Bridge in Texas

LAREDO, Texas (WBTV) - Border Patrol agents seized $24 million worth of meth at the World Trade Bridge in Texas.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer seized 28 containers filled with 1,234 pounds of meth at World Trade Bridge on March 3.
CBP officers assigned to the cargo facility encountered a tractor manifesting a shipment of acrylic paint arriving from Mexico.
The 2014 Kenworth tractor and shipment were referred for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of 28 containers filled with 1,234 pounds of alleged meth within the shipment.
The drugs have an estimated street value of $24,691,520.
The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.
“The nation continues to experience an epidemic of drug trafficking and drug dependence. Nevertheless, as this massive methamphetamine seizure illustrates, our frontline CBP officers maintain heightened vigilance and bring all of our high tech tools and resources to bear against criminal organizations attempting to smuggle contraband into the United States,” said Acting Port Director Eugene Crawford, Laredo Port of Entry.
