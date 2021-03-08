South Carolina Phase 1b has started, how to see if you are eligible

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Vaccination numbers in South Carolina are expected to surge in the coming weeks.
On Monday, the state officially moved into Phase 1b of the vaccine rollout. If you are 55 or older, have pre-existing conditions, or work as a frontline worker - like a teacher, restaurant or grocery store worker - you can now start booking your appointments.
Health leaders provided an Wednesday.
“We are very pleased with how Phase 1b is going,” SCDHEC officials said Wednesday afternoon, saying more appointments will open up soon.
Frontline essentials workers like teachers and grocery store workers were the only ones in South Carolina’s initial Phase 1b, but last week, Governor Henry McMaster announced it would expand to include hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians.
One thing said Monday was eligibility does not mean accessibility. Some people are still having trouble finding an appointment. Not everyone will be able to get an appointment immediately though.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says supply is still very limited. That is why DHEC is urging people to cancel appointments if you have signed up for multiple.
”It could be my last day, yes it could. Because of my comorbidities,” says Tamara Hahn, who was always.
Hahn says she feels she has been holding her breath for a year.
”I felt the stress. It was heavy heavy on me. But when you’re at war you get in there and you fight,” she says.
This Monday, Hahn says she exhaled. She got her COVID-19 shot. ”I was happy and excited,” she says. “I felt a sense of relief.”
She feels her bandage is her last COVID-19 battle scar and she is encouraging others to get their shot too.
”If we’re gonna move forward on this to get past this disease we have to be brave enough to get the vaccine,” she says. “And we have to have faith in these scientists.”
Hahn says she has been trying to convince people who are nervous to find their why. She explains what hers is.
”My kids my grandkids. I love my grandkids so much there isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for them. I put them before me,” she says.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control says there are 2.7 million people in Phase 1B. The agency wants to vaccinate most of those people before moving on to Phase 1C.
SCDHEC is partnering with Agape Care Group to help bring COVID-19 vaccines to homebound Phase 1a individuals in Hampton and Jasper counties as part of a pilot program. Right now, the program is only available to those in Hampton and Jasper counties in Phase 1a, but the state is working to expand the service to other counties.
South Carolina received federal approval to update visitation guidelines for nursing homes and community residential care facilities. These updated guidelines require facilities to use DHEC’s percent positive by county data to help determine their visitation status.
As of Wednesday, March 10, any facility that meets the following standards must allow in-person, indoor visitation, S.C. health leaders say:
- a less than or equal to 10 percent positivity rate in the county in which the facility is located, using DHEC’s data, and
- no COVID-19 cases among staff and/or residents in the past 14 days, and
- maintained CMS’ core principles of COVID-19 infection prevention
