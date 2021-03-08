Nice warming trend in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure is firmly in control of the Carolinas’ weather and so there’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today.
Following the coldest start in a month – well down into the frigid 20s – we’ll rebound nicely to the low to middle 60s this afternoon.
Clear skies and dry conditions continue tonight, and it will be chilly, but not quite as cold as last night with lows bottoming out in the 30s.
Much of the rest of the workweek looks great as well, with more sunshine and no rain in the forecast. High temperatures are forecast to warm - day to day - through Friday, running from near 70° Tuesday, to the lower 70s midweek before warming further into the middle 70s by Friday.
Heading into the weekend, there are some mixed signals in the long-range model guidance and so the extended forecast is subject to change. At this point, I’m forecasting warm 70s to hold Saturday before readings back off to the cooler 60s on Sunday and both days could bring a very small shower risk.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
