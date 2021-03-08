Mother of James Hutchinson, boyfriend to appear in court Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The mother who says she admitted to killing her son in Preble County will be in court along with her boyfriend Monday for an arraignment.
Brittany Gosney, 29, was indicted Friday after she admitted to investigators that she killed her 6-year-old son James Hutchinson and dumped his body in the Ohio River.
Court records state that she is indicted on charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, endangering children (five counts), gross abuse of a corpse (three counts), kidnapping (three counts), and abduction (three counts).
According to the FOX19 NOW’s legal expert Mike Allen, a preliminary hearing was no longer needed to get these cases in front of a grand jury.
“A preliminary hearing has one purpose and one purpose only and that’s to determine probable cause,” FOX19 NOW’s legal expert Mike Allen said.
The Preble County Sheriff’s Office says that on Feb. 27, Gosney took James and her two other children to the area of Rush Run Wildlife around 3 a.m.
She says she told investigators that she was planning on leaving her children behind.
The children were outside the vehicle when James tried getting back in by grabbing the door handle.
According to the sheriff’s report, Gosney “slammed the gas” and James was dragged for a distance and was run over, investigators said.
She told them James was dead when she turned the vehicle around to check on him.
The report says Gosney put James’ body and the two kids into the van and then went back to the home where she and her boyfriend lived on Crawford Street in Middletown.
Police say Gosney and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton took Hutchinson’s body and dumped him into the Ohio River in Lawrenceburg, In.
Court records state that Hamilton was also indicted Friday by a Butler County grand jury.
He was indicted for kidnapping (three counts), abduction (three counts), endangering children (three counts), tampering with evidence (three counts), and gross abuse of a corpse (three counts), according to court documents.
Gosney claimed Hamilton pressured her to get rid of the three kids, investigators said.
A judge set bond Gosney’s bond at $1 million, while Hamilton’s was set at $100,000.
