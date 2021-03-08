More sunshine and warmer temperatures for the week ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures develop tonight with Monday morning low temperatures expected in the mid to upper 20s.
Sunny skies and pleasant weather is expected for Monday with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 60s. The NC mountains will be cooler with Monday afternoon high temperatures in the lower 50s.
A gradual warming trend will develop for the remainder of the week with chilly mornings and mild afternoons, along with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
After Tuesday morning temperatures in the 30s, Tuesday afternoon will feature milder high temperatures in the upper 60s.
Wednesday afternoon temperatures are expected to reach 70 degrees with low to mid-70s expected for Thursday, Friday and the weekend.
A few rain showers are possible for Friday into the weekend as a cold front approaches the Carolinas. At this time, rain chances look to be minimal overall.
Next Sunday, March 14, Daylight Saving Time returns as we turn our clocks forward one hour. Currently, sunset is around 6:30 pm, yet by next Sunday, sunset will be around 7:30 pm, and gradually getting later for the months ahead.
The spring equinox is officially at 5:47 a.m. on Saturday, March 20.
Tree pollen is starting to return more, with medium to high pollen counts expected for the week ahead, with juniper, elm, and ash as the top allergens.
Enjoy the sunshine and pleasant weather in the week ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
