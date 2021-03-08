Local pro baseball prospect hosts camp to help homeless

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A professional baseball prospect is giving back to the community in which he grew up.
Lucas Martino, a prospect in the Arizona Diamondback’s organization, put together a “Baseball Camp for a Cause” Sunday afternoon in south Charlotte.
The cause – to raise awareness and funding for local homeless initiatives.
“My one goal is just to hopefully instill something in these kids, you know, if they get the position I’m in that they give back to where it all began,” Martino said.
Martino, a graduate of Charlotte’s Carmel Christian graduate, hosted the camp for 5 to 12-year-olds at the south Charlotte Recreation Association.
All Martino just asked for a $25 donation for his cause.
Martino, and other professional players who joined him, worked with the children on hitting, fielding, catching and throwing.
“Other than being a baseball camp, being able to teach these kids, and, let alone, all the money being able to go to charity, it’s such a great opportunity be able to do this,” said Luke Little, who plays in the Chicago Cubs organization.
This comes less than a month after more than 200 homeless were forced to move out Charlotte’s Tent City outside of uptown.
