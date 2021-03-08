Atrium Health receives first allotment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Atrium Health received its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
Atrium Health said it got 6,000 doses of the vaccine.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a one-dose vaccine, got authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration on FEb. 27.
North Carolina prepared to distribute 80,000 doses of the first allotment of the vaccine.
Mecklenburg County already received 10,000 doses of the vaccine in the first allotment.
