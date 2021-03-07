Youngest Charlotte mayoral candidate Joel Odom celebrated, laid to rest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte community gathered to celebrate the life of the youngest mayoral candidate in the Queen City.
Joel Odom, who died last week, was a community activist and an avid supporter of the Beatties Ford Road area. He ran against incumbent mayor Vi Lyles when he was just 20 years old.
A vigil was held Friday to honor Odom ahead of Saturday’s funeral service.
Friends and family said Odom had dreams and ambitions that far exceeded his years
His death is still a mystery.
His father found him unconscious and unresponsive in the bathroom last week.
In October of 2020, Odom celebrated his 22nd birthday by giving back to those in need.
He partnered with the Salvation Army Center of Hope for Women and Children and “Regal Little Miss Teen North Carolina” to host a donation drive.
People dropped off bed sheets, blankets, socks and health products. These are all items the shelter said it needed the most.
Odom said it felt good to lend a helping hand.
“We’re just trying to do our part to make sure our community has what it needs,” Odom said at the time.
There’s no word on the cause of Odom’s death or any other details about what happened as very little is known at the time.
