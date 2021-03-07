Weddington captures their first state championship with efficient 56-47 win over Northwood

Press release provided by the NCHSAA
CLIMAX, NC – Weddington pushed their way past Northwood 56-47 thanks to a quartet of players in double figures led by junior guard Chase Lowe’s 14 points. Lowe was named the Charlie Adams 3A Most Valuable Player in the game, leading the Warriors to their first state championship in Men’s Basketball.
The two teams were not separated by much, with Weddington outscoring the Chargers by three in the first, third and final quarter of the game. The Warriors were slightly more efficient from beyond the arc, making six of their 16 attempts while Northwood connected on six of their 21 from three.
A.J. Cook was selected as the Most Outstanding Player for Weddington, chipping in 10 points and working hard to break the Northwood press. Other double figure scorers for the Warriors were Brock Bowen who had 11 points and five assists while Kyle Frazier added 12 points.
Northwood was led by freshman Jarin Stevenson who scored 13 points and grabbed 6 rebounds while dishing out five assists and swatting one shot. He was named Northwood’s Most Outstanding Player in the game. Fellow freshmen Drake Powell and Frederico Whitaker both had outstanding games as well. Powell led the team in scoring with 15 points while Whitaker scored 12 and dished out six assists.
Weddington finished the season 18-0, they were 13-0 in the Southern Carolina 3A where they were undefeated for the first time in school history. Weddington captured the school’s first Western Regional Championship in Men’s Basketball and first State Championship.
Northwood finished the season 14-2. The Chargers were 10-2 in the Big Eight 3A where they finished third in the regular season. The Chargers won the program’s fourth Regional Championship in program history.
