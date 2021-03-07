Vance blasts by Garner 74-38 for second straight state championship

Press release provided by the NCHSAA
TRINITY, NC – Leah Barringer exploded for 32 points on 10 for 12 shooting and a perfect seven of seven at the line to lead Z.B. Vance to a 74-38 win over Garner and their second straight state championship. Barringer was chosen as the Kay Yow 4A State Championship MVP for her performance.
Trinity Moreland added 15 points and nine rebounds on her way to being named the Most Outstanding Player for Vance. Amhyia Moreland contributed 11 points for Vance and led the game with 13 rebounds. The Cougars also got an outstanding performance from guard Tanajah Hayes who scored just eight points but set up nine assists and picked up four steals.
Garner struggled to get anything going throughout the game, shooting just 23.5% from the floor in the game. The Trojans were led by Jerni Kiaku who scored 14 points and had a pair of assists. She was named the Most Outstanding Player for Garner in the game.
Vance won the school’s second straight state championship after the NCHSAA Board of Directors declared each Regional Champion a Co-State Champion a season ago due to the cancellation of the Basketball State Championships due to COVID-19. Despite a month long pause due to a suspension of athletics by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System, the Cougars finished the year with a perfect 12-0 record and an I-Meck 4A Conference title.
Garner finished the season 17-1 on the year. They were 12-0 as the champions of the South Wake Athletic 4A. The Trojans won the Eastern Regional for the third time in school history but the first time since 1979.
The NCHSAA is committed to promoting and honoring outstanding sportsmanship and has partnered with the NC Farm Bureau to award Sportsmanship Awards to one athlete from each of the participating teams in recognition of excellence in sportsmanship throughout the year. The Sportsmanship Award winners for the game were Trinity Moreland from Vance and Kaniyah Bell from Garner.
