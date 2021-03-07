Temps climb almost 20° over the next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With plenty of sun, highs today will be much like they were yesterday. We will reach the upper 50s in the afternoon.
The new work week will bring even warmer weather. It will be a cool start the day on Monday morning as we drop to the upper 20s. Then highs will reach the low 60s on Monday afternoon and the upper 60s on Tuesday. Rain chances stand near zero.
Wednesday through Friday will be even warmer. We will reach the low 70s on Wednesday and add on a few degrees Thursday. We hit the mid 70s Friday and Saturday.
Rain chances will be low all week. There’s just a small chance for a shower by next Saturday.
Make it a great week!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.