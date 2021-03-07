Dedication held for new Salisbury Fire Station 6 named for Justin Monroe and Vic Isler

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A formal dedication ceremony was held on Sunday for the Salisbury Fire Department’s new Station 6, named in honor and memory of fallen firefighters Justin Monroe and Vic Isler.
The ceremony was held inside the new station on Cedar Springs Road. It came on the 13th anniversary of the fire at Salisbury Millworks where Monroe and Isler lost their lives. Members of both families were honored guests at the dedication ceremony.
Planning for the new station started in 2015 to service areas in the growing, southern part of the City. Those areas include Camp Road, Long Meadow Drive, Grace Church Road, Airport Road and the neighborhoods of Stoney Brook, Kings Forest, Matika Village, Little Acres, Weatherstone and the Long Meadow Industrial Park.
Chief Robert Parnell said that the new station would be able to cut response times in that area of Salisbury from 8 minutes to 2-3 minutes.
On February 22, station 6 was officially placed in service at 10:00 am.
This new station is a 22,120 sq. ft. building on 6.23-acre lot. It has a three-story training wing with five-story tower, eight-bunk sleep quarters, two chief quarters, outdoor running track, five truck bays, and is home to a full-time hazmat team.
The new engine company housed within these walls is a full-time, 24-hour fire and EMT response team with specialization in hazardous materials emergencies.
Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander was presented with a special fire axe to show gratitude for the City Council’s support for building the new station.
WBTV’s David Whisenant, who covered the tragic events of 2008, delivered the keynote address on Sunday.
“A call will be made, an alarm will sound, firefighters will rush to the trucks as the bay doors open. Within minutes they will arrive at a house or a business, at a fire, a traffic accident, a medical emergency, or any event where life and property is in danger, and they will do their jobs,” Whisenant said. “Afterwards they’ll return here and wait for the next call, knowing that they have the love and support of this community…and each time they pass in our out, they’ll pass by they’ll see the names on two dedicated servants who were also always eager to answer the call.”
Following those remarks there was the traditional 5-5-5 ringing of the bell. Instead of a ribbon cutting, there was “Uncoupling of the Hose” to signify the opening of Station 6.
