Dedication held for new Salisbury Fire Station 6 named for Justin Monroe and Vic Isler

“A call will be made, an alarm will sound, firefighters will rush to the trucks as the bay doors open. Within minutes they will arrive at a house or a business, at a fire, a traffic accident, a medical emergency, or any event where life and property is in danger, and they will do their jobs,” Whisenant said. “Afterwards they’ll return here and wait for the next call, knowing that they have the love and support of this community…and each time they pass in our out, they’ll pass by they’ll see the names on two dedicated servants who were also always eager to answer the call.”